USDA: Animal Disease Traceability

The USDA will be conducting a series of public meetings to discuss the new Animal Disease Traceability system, which will be replacing the National Animal Identification System (NAIS) that was scrapped earlier this year.





The purpose of the meetings is to allow the cattle industry and general public a chance to give their input on the traceability regulation, performance and standards that are currently being developed.





The meeting objective is to review and clarify the current new framework. Discuss the approaching of performance based regulations, deliberate performance standards, and concepts being developed by the regulatory working group.





The Animal Plant and Health Inspection Service (APHIS) along with a regulatory working group representative will give three presentations.





State Perspective on Animal Disease Traceability:



Share the perspective and usefulness of Animal Disease Traceability state wide and nationally.





Animal Disease Traceability Framework:



Share the new components and concepts of the traceability framework with the livestock industry and general public.





Report of The Regulatory Working Group:



A representative of the regulatory working group will discuss the process involving the new traceability framework and proposed rule being considered.





After the presentations there will be small group sessions with discussions that will be shared with the group as a whole. Meeting participants will be asked to discuss their ideas of USDA and the Traceability Regulatory Working Group regarding the Animal Disease Traceability regulation and performance standards.





Questions will be asked around the following topics:



Feedback on the preliminary traceability performance standards.



Suggestions related to implementing the Animal Disease Traceability framework.





Details and dates of the meetings are available at the USDA website:



Animal Plant and Health Inspection Service





The USDA plans to have the Animal Disease Trace ability system implemented by 2013.







