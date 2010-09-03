Canadian Cattle: Angus Cattle Drink Wine

Canadian cattle producers in western Canada have a unique way of adding value to their beef. Angus cattle in British Columbia’s Okanagan region are getting a supplement with their feed, which is red wine.





Okanagan is British Columbia’s wine and cattle region for the province. Giving red wine to Angus cattle has added benefits and added value for Angus producers in the wine region.





Angus cattle in British Columbia have the added value of RFID ear tags for traceability, age and source verification, for background and animal movements, and wine for added flavor and texture of the meat.





Chefs in the Pacific Coast province said the wine additive to the cattle provides a unique beef taste. The idea of giving wine to Angus cattle is the brain child of Janice Ravndahl of Kelowna British Columbia’s Sezmu Meats. Ravndahl claims the beef produced has an enhanced flavor, the marbling is finer and the fat tastes like candy.





Ravandahl thought of the idea of giving wine to cattle, after watching a TV show on beer swilling pigs. Since Okanagan is one of Canada’s premier wine regions, it is the perfect place to get cattle on the bottle, and cost savings of buying direct from wineries.





Some of the added benefits to the producer are cattle which are less tensed and relaxed, produce finer meat, along with the unique test and marbling of the meat.





The cattle get 1 bottle of red wine per day, along with their usual feed. Ravandahl said there is a noticeable difference in the temperament of the cattle, as they are more calm and relaxed in their environment.





