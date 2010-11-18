Alberta Age Verification Incentive Program

Alberta beef cattle producers are eligible for a full rebate or incentive up to $3 per RFID ear tag. This is part of the Age Verification Incentive Program , where Alberta beef cattle producers are encouraged to age and source verify their cattle.





The program is part of Alberta’s initiative to give beef cattle producers an incentive to age verify and tag their cattle with CCIA approved RFID ear tags .



Important Note: The ear tag rebate and incentive is only valid on CCIA approved RFID ear tags.





Age and source verification is an important part of the Canadian livestock traceability system. The government of Alberta has created the Age Verification Incentive Program; to encourage Alberta beef producers to age verify their livestock. Since the AVIP uses CCIA Approved RFID ear tags, they offer a rebate up to $3.00 per tag.



Participating in the age and source verification adds to the integrity of the CCIA Canadian Livestock Tracking System (CLTS), with an up to date and accurate database of animal identification with age and source verification.



With complete participation of the age and source verification program, the Alberta cattle industry protects itself against the vulnerability of an an imal disease outbreak, that can’t be traced back to its origin. Canada and Alberta’s BSE Surveillance Program needs to be able to react quickly in identifying the animals, its movements and source of origin.





There are two ways to receive the discount on the RFID tags in the first year. (2010)







Livestock producers can claim an immediate discount at the point of sale; a form will need to be filled out, which all participating tag dealers have available. A downloadable version is available below. The information the producer will need to provide at the time of purchase is listed below.



A valid CCIA account number



Legal business name



Contact Information

The number of calves has or will age-verify from the calving year being calculated for the incentive-discount and The number of tags that the producers has already requested or received a reimbursement or discount for under this program.







Example: In 2010, producers will be reporting on the number of calves from their 2009 calving season.





Producers who have already purchased radio frequency identification (RFID) tags between January 2009 and July 2010 are eligible for the incentive rebate. Producers must apply directly to Alberta Agriculture and Rural Development. Fill out the Age-Verification Incentive Program Application and mail it in to the address on the form, remember to have copies of the tag receipts for which the reimbursement is being applied to.





Additional Resources and Links:



Age Verification Incentive Program Application

Alberta Ear Tag Dealers

List of Approved CCIA RFID Ear Tags

Allflex USA Company Profile



Website: Government of Alberta: Agriculture and Rural Development

Tel: 780-643-1572 Fax: 780-422-3655







