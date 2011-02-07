The Canadian livestock and cattle industry get a competitive boast to increase and implement full traceability, with a $20 million three year initiative from the government of Canada. The RFID incentive will further increase the Canadian livestock traceability system that is already in place to be EID compliant.





Animal Identification is a vital part of Canada’s economic growth in the livestock market, both nationally and internationally. In order to keep competitive on the international market, and be compliant with increasing import regulations, the Canadian Cattle industry is working to be fully traceable, reliable, and accountable in all aspects of livestock traceability, from farm to fork.





The Livestock Auction Traceability Initiative (LATI) is a three-year (2011-2014) program with funding from the Agricultural Flexibility Fund.





The Agricultural Flexibility Fund is a five-year (2009-2014), $500 million fund to help with the implementation of new initiatives, both federally and in partnership with provinces, territories and the livestock industry.







The LATI will cover up to 80 percent of eligible project activities, up to a maximum of $100,000 per facility. The purpose of the Livestock Auction Initiative is to upgrade cu rrent facilities and implement RFID panel readers in new ones. All the hardware and software needed to capture the tag EID’s in feedlots is the main priority since this is where the most cattle are assembled and co mingle from different farm of origins. The need to accurately identify individual cattle as they enter and leave the premises is a major requirement. RFID panel readers are the recommended choice of RFID readers for high traffic areas, such as feedlots and auction marts.





The LATI will cover most costs of the readers, training to use them, construction and building materials needed to house and run the readers as well as software and related costs to implement an RFID system.





The Livestock Auction Traceability Initiative is for the following:





Live animal auction marts Feedlots Backgrounders Privately managed community pastures Animal Assembly Yards Fairs and Exhibits





Since 2004 the

Canadian cattle industry has been using RFID technology to track animal movements across the country. RFID tagging

of Cattle is mandatory at farm of origin, before cattle leave the herd of origin. Full use of Approved Canadian Cattle RFID tags became mandatory as of January 2010

.





Like many other countries, Canada had chosen Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to implement a full traceable system. Using RFID cattle tags gives the Canadian Cattle Traceability system the security and integrity of exact identification of individual cattle and its movements.





Additional Resources and Links:

Approved Canadian Cattle RFID Ear Tags

Information on how to apply for the program: www.agr.gc.ca/lati .