Livestock-ID Newsletter Sign-up

Share

June 30, 2011

Livestock-ID will soon be publishing its first edition of the newsletter, a reminder for all to sign-up today, and don’t get left behind.



The Livestock-ID newsletter will have exclusive content, in-depth reports, and special manufacturer rebates and offer’s that are exclusive to subscribers only.

Livestock-ID-Newsletter.

Sign-up now and get the inside scoop on products, manufacturer rebates, and government rebates or incentives for animal identification. 



The new NAIS (National Animal Identification System) which will be named “Animal Disease Traceability” will become mandatory soon, now is a better time than ever to sign-up for the Livestock-ID Newsletter.

Additional Resources:


USDA Animal Disease Traceability System A look at the proposed new NAIS, and potential requirements for animal identification.

Approved USDA Cattle Ear Tags: 840 Tags is the current and up to date list of USDA approved and official 840 tags.

Livestock-ID Newsletter Sign-up



Livestock-ID, Animal Identification Resources © Copyright 2011

Posted by George Luker at 1:36 PM
Labels: , , , , , , ,

2 comments:

DeBruycker Charolais May 28, 2012 at 2:33 AM  

I'm quite interested with the newsletter.

George Luker May 28, 2012 at 9:58 AM  

Thank you for your comment DeBruycker Charolais, we have some new articles and newsletters coming very soon.

Please forward the newsletter link onto your friends.

Great things are coming.

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

About This Blog

Livestock-ID: Animal Identification Resources, is a blog dedicated to helping producers and professionals with the various types of Animal Identification. From RFID wand readers, to cattle management software. Providing tips and how to articles from A to Z.

Livestock ID Newsletter

Livestock ID Newsletter

Subscribe to the Livestock-ID Newsletter

* indicates required
Close

  © Blogger template Content by Livestock-ID, Animal Identification Resources Copyright 2010-2011

Back to TOP  