Livestock Insurance: How to get the Best Plan
July 20, 2011
Insurance it’s security that we can’t live without. We need insurance in all parts of our lives, from basic life insurance, car, business, to mortgage insurance.
Livestock insurance is the most needed asset in a livestock and farm operation; there are many types of livestock coverage, from basic coverage to frozen semen, livestock in transit, embryos, and many more.
Equine insurance is in a class all on its own and many livestock insurance companies do not provide complete equine coverage.
Depending on your needs you should get equine insurance quotes separately from farm or livestock.
Farm insurance for livestock should at least cover and protect the producer against, unforeseen losses and provide financial security and peace of mind.
Like all other aspects in business, you should shop around and compare insurance rates and coverage. Livestock and Equine insurance companies, policies, and coverage’s will differ from one company to the other, and a basic comparison on insurance, is like comparing apples to oranges. The benefits of a livestock insurance policy, should meet your financial needs.
General Livestock Insurance:
|Cattle
|Equine
|Swine
|Poultry
|Sheep
|Goats
|Bison
|Llama
|Mink
|Exotic
|Canine
4-H (Beef, Dairy, Equine, Canine)
Basic Coverage:
All Risks of Mortality (ARM)
Accidental External Injury (AEI)
Restricted Perils (RP)
Stand Alone coverage for confined feeding operations/dairies/specialty livestock
Bull Breeding Extension (BBE)
Stallion Infertility Extension
Transit (including cross country and overseas)
Show Insurance
Business Interruption
Livestock in Transit:
Basic coverage for livestock in transit insurance should provide coverage, from moving a single animal to an exhibition or sale facility, breeder to a family farm, to full loads of livestock moving across the country.
All Risks of Mortality in moving animals should be, farm to farm, farm to pasture, show and transit coverage.
Equine Insurance:
Many livestock insurers do not cover complete equine insurance, due to the complexity of operations and many variables of horses, from breed value and theft, to personal and property damages.
Equine insurance should provide the basic coverage of operations.
|
Trainers
|
Lessons
|
Riding Areas
|
Care Custody Control
|
Employers Liability
|
Wagon Rides
|
Rodeos
Animal Mortality for everything from the family horse to Blood Stock lines.
The main tip for livestock and equine insurance is to shop around and compare coverage, premiums, and ease of claims. When your policy is about to expire, shop around and get quotes from at least three insurance companies. Saving money effects your bottom line, financial ease of mind also has a major impact on livestock operations.
© Copyright 2011, Livestock-ID
6 comments:
Plan is most important part of every success.
Great information, I have forwarded this onto our association. Its good basic knowledge, something we overlook from time to time.
Thanks George, keep up the good work Buddy!
Nice life important information. thank you.
icbc insurance
nice information i did not hear livestock insurance in a life but you explain in good way.Live stock insurance is also important.
Thanks for your publication. One other thing is
the fact individual states in the United states of america have their own laws of which affect householders, which makes it
very, very hard for the the legislature to come up with a whole new
set of recommendations concerning property foreclosure on house owners.
The problem is that a state possesses own regulations which may work in
an unwanted manner when it comes to foreclosure insurance plans.
my web page > organic essential oils
Thank you for your comment.
Post a Comment