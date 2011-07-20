Livestock Insurance: How to get the Best Plan

Insurance it’s security that we can’t live without. We need insurance in all parts of our lives, from basic life insurance, car, business, to mortgage insurance.





Livestock insurance is the most needed asset in a livestock and farm operation; there are many types of livestock coverage, from basic coverage to frozen semen, livestock in transit, embryos, and many more.





Equine insurance is in a class all on its own a nd many livestock insurance companies do not provide complete equine coverage.





Depending on your needs you should get equine insurance quotes separately from farm or livestock.





Farm insurance for livestock should at least cover and protect the producer against, unforeseen losses and provide financial security and peace of mind.





Like all other aspects in business, you should shop around and compare insurance rates and coverage. Livestock and Equine insurance companies, policies, and coverage’s will differ from one company to the other, and a basic comparison on insurance, is like comparing apples to oranges. The benefits of a livestock insurance policy, should meet your financial needs.





General Livestock Insurance:





Cattle Equine Swine Poultry Sheep Goats Bison Llama Mink Exotic Canine

4-H (Beef, Dairy, Equine, Canine)



Basic Coverage:

All Risks of Mortality (ARM)



Accidental External Injury (AEI)



Restricted Perils (RP)



Stand Alone coverage for confined feeding operations/dairies/specialty livestock



Bull Breeding Extension (BBE)



Stallion Infertility Extension



Transit (including cross country and overseas)



Show Insurance



Business Interruption





Livestock in Transit:

Basic coverage for livestock in transit insurance should provide coverage, from moving a single animal to an exhibition or sale facility, breeder to a family farm, to full loads of livestock moving across the country.

All Risks of Mortality in moving animals should be, farm to farm, farm to pasture, show and transit coverage.

Equine Insurance:

Many livestock insurers do not cover complete equine insurance, due to the complexity of operations and many variables of horses, from breed value and theft, to personal and property damages.

Equine insurance should provide the basic coverage of operations.



Trainers Lessons Riding Areas Care Custody Control Employers Liability Wagon Rides Rodeos

Animal Mortality for everything from the family horse to Blood Stock lines.





The main tip for livestock and equine insurance is to shop around and compare coverage, premiums, and ease of claims. When your policy is about to expire, shop around and get quotes from at least three insurance companies. Saving money effects your bottom line, financial ease of mind also has a major impact on livestock operations.



