The Canadian Cattle Identification Agency (CCIA) has a list of approved RFID tags and approved readers for the Canadian livestock industry. Both tags and readers have gone through field testing with pilot projects and are approved for the Canadian climate and requirements of the Canadian cattle industry.





If you’re looking for the official list of CCIA Approved Tags , you can find the list here .





CCIA Approved RFID Handheld Readers:







Aleis 9030 RFID handheld reader, is the most advanced stand alone RFID reader on the market.



Any animal event can be entered on the reader, in the field, without the need of a handheld device.

Agrident AIR 100 RFID Reader , is an actual RFID reader module, that easily integrates with a Psion Teklogix Workabout Pro.



The AIR 100 Ad-on readers provide a great solution to the Workabout Pro handhelds, where you can use mobile cattle or sheep management software.





Agrident AIR 200 RFID Reader , is the same as the AIR 100 module, with the difference being its telescopic antenna.



Agrident has three different versions of their telescopic antenna’s, including a handheld external antenna style stick.





Agrident AWR RFID Stick Reader , is their most rugged RFID stick reader designed to be used in harsh environments.



The AWR 200 reader comes with Bluetooth, the AWR 100 reader is just a straight stick reader, with serial connection.

Allflex RS250 RFID Stick Reader , the infamous grey stick, is one of Allflex’s cost effective basic RFID stick reader.



The RS250 stick reader, is designed just to read tags, nothing more.



If you’re looking for just a reliable reader to scan a tag only, this is the reader. Allflex RS320-3-60 Yellow Stick is an ISO RFID Stick Reader. The reader comes in two different sizes, with Bluetooth, or basic serial connection.



The read has a memory of 5000 tags, its lightweight and ergonomically designed for easy use.



The Allflex yellow stick RFID reader is the most popular stick reader on the market.

Destron DTR-4 RFID Reader , also known as the paddle or wand reader, is a reliable reader with an added function, that no other reader has.



The DTR-4 comes with Bluetooth, easy to read screen, and has the added function of Bio-Thermo technology, which reads internal temperature of an animal, with the Bio-Thermo LifeChips. Gallagher Smartreader HR3 RFID Reader, is a lightweight reader, with protective hand guard, and trigger action to read tags.



Readers come with Bluetooth, and internal tag memory of 2000 tags.



The HR3 has a bright LCD screen at the handle of the reader.



Reader is Compatible with Gallagher SmartScale series scales.

I.D. ology Lightning ROD RFID Reader, comes with Bluetooth, LCD screen, and the reader is lightweight.



The reader has lightning fast connectivity with devices, and reconnects automatically, if the reader gets in and out of range with the connected device (Computer or Scale).

All CCIA approved RFID handheld readers, read all CCIA Approved RFID tags , which include HDX and FDX-B ear tags, and injectable tags. The approved readers will read all popular RFID / EID ear tags, and leg tags from all major manufacturers, even ones, that are not on the CCIA approved tag list.



The handheld wand and stick readers are all ISO RFID readers, reading the standard EID tag technology of ISO 11784 and 11785





