The Canadian Cattle Identification Agency (CCIA) has a list of approved RFID tags and approved readers for the Canadian livestock industry. Both tags and readers have gone through field testing with pilot projects and are approved for the Canadian climate and requirements of the Canadian cattle industry.
If you’re looking for the official list of CCIA Approved Tags, you can find the list here.
CCIA Approved RFID Handheld Readers:
|Aleis 9030 RFID handheld reader, is the most advanced stand alone RFID reader on the market.
Any animal event can be entered on the reader, in the field, without the need of a handheld device.
|
|
Agrident AIR 100 RFID Reader, is an actual RFID reader module, that easily integrates with a Psion Teklogix Workabout Pro.
The AIR 100 Ad-on readers provide a great solution to the Workabout Pro handhelds, where you can use mobile cattle or sheep management software.
|
|
Agrident AIR 200 RFID Reader, is the same as the AIR 100 module, with the difference being its telescopic antenna.
Agrident has three different versions of their telescopic antenna’s, including a handheld external antenna style stick.
|
|
Agrident AWR RFID Stick Reader, is their most rugged RFID stick reader designed to be used in harsh environments.
The AWR 200 reader comes with Bluetooth, the AWR 100 reader is just a straight stick reader, with serial connection.
|
|
Allflex RS250 RFID Stick Reader, the infamous grey stick, is one of Allflex’s cost effective basic RFID stick reader.
The RS250 stick reader, is designed just to read tags, nothing more.
If you’re looking for just a reliable reader to scan a tag only, this is the reader.
|
|Allflex RS320-3-60 Yellow Stick is an ISO RFID Stick Reader. The reader comes in two different sizes, with Bluetooth, or basic serial connection.
The read has a memory of 5000 tags, its lightweight and ergonomically designed for easy use.
The Allflex yellow stick RFID reader is the most popular stick reader on the market.
|
|
Destron DTR-4 RFID Reader, also known as the paddle or wand reader, is a reliable reader with an added function, that no other reader has.
The DTR-4 comes with Bluetooth, easy to read screen, and has the added function of Bio-Thermo technology, which reads internal temperature of an animal, with the Bio-Thermo LifeChips.
|
|Gallagher Smartreader HR3 RFID Reader, is a lightweight reader, with protective hand guard, and trigger action to read tags.
Readers come with Bluetooth, and internal tag memory of 2000 tags.
The HR3 has a bright LCD screen at the handle of the reader.
Reader is Compatible with Gallagher SmartScale series scales.
|
|
I.D. ology Lightning ROD RFID Reader, comes with Bluetooth, LCD screen, and the reader is lightweight.
The reader has lightning fast connectivity with devices, and reconnects automatically, if the reader gets in and out of range with the connected device (Computer or Scale).
|
All CCIA approved RFID handheld readers, read all CCIA Approved RFID tags, which include HDX and FDX-B ear tags, and injectable tags. The approved readers will read all popular RFID / EID ear tags, and leg tags from all major manufacturers, even ones, that are not on the CCIA approved tag list.
The handheld wand and stick readers are all ISO RFID readers, reading the standard EID tag technology of ISO 11784 and 11785
By George Luker © Copyright 2011 Livestock-ID
17 comments:
On our cattle operation we use the Lighting Rod with great success and have a direct reading into the ScoringAg web-based database running on a HP laptop using bluetooth wireless. Works as fast as loading a pot.
Thanks for your comment and input on the Lightning ROD readers.
Nice post.
is there any help on the cost of these readers or does the farmer have to pay for them.Now that we have to discontinue the ccia tags it is imposible for me to keep records of which cow had which calf.so my records of date of birth is out the window.
Thank you for your comment Jame,
The CCIA Approved RFID Tags, have not changed. It is still the same list, which include Allflex, Destron, Reyflex, and others.
Please see the post on "Approved Canadian Cattle RFID Ear Tags" for an up to date listing.
When will the other Aleis reader systems be approved for CCIA? I want certain model Panel Antennas but they are not on the list. I have contacted them in ozzy land and they said the hold up was CCIA aprovals...? Do you have a time frame?
Thank you for your comment, That's a good question.
I can't speak for and or comment about the CCIA, but I know the complete procedure, and it is a lengthy one.
You can use the Aleis Panel Reader and Antenna's, even though it is not officially approved.
The main benefit to buy any reader from the official approved CCIA Reader list, is the actual reimbursement or rebate programs that do exist in Canada.
Under these such rebate programs, it must be a reader from the approved CCIA RFID Reader list.
With that being said, it all depends on your actual need and requirements.
If time is not a necessity, you could wait for the official approval, or if the financial operational benefit is now, you could purchase Aleis panels now.
My email is listed above, feel free to contact me at anytime, should you need more direct information on Aleis or other RFID readers.
I run all apple products, iphone, mac computers etc. Are any of the readers and programs mac compatiable.
Thanks
Scott
Thanks Scott for your comment.
Good question, basically that would tend to be more on a software side, a basic wedge would normally enable RFID readers to communicate with the computer or tablet, without an actual software application.
I'll look into this, most cattle management software have the ability to use RFID stick readers, but I know they are windows based programs.
I'll look into this, and will post a reply shortly.
Thanks,
Livestock-ID
Hi Scott,
There is a company called Serial I/O who develop software wedges that can connect an Allflex Bluetooth reader with smartphones.
The website is http://www.serialio.com they also provide support. If anyone calls there, ask for Dave and mention I sent you.
Now on software for Apple based OS, including iPhone, and iPad I will have a look and post back shortly.
Remember to subscribe to my Newsletter, I will be posting a software report in the future, that will also cover this.
Cheers!
Just a quick update and reply to Scott's question.
I spoke with Dave at Serial I/O, they do indeed support iPhone with an Allflex RFID Bluetooth Reader.
Give them a call, if they can do a solution with Allflex stick readers, I am Destron DTR-4 and other portable RFID readers are not a problem.
Thank you Mr. Luker,
You have an excellent blog, and you always post good comments. This is Great.
We have a Agrident and Gallagher. The Agrident was our first one and now has error messages that the company cannot help us with so we purchased the Gallagher. I have trouble with both of them downloading to my computers. I thought it was just me until I talked to another small feedlot that had an agrident and they also were frustrated with the process to get it onto the computer and then onto LIS site. It isn't process that takes hours, it is a process that takes days! What software is there that can lessen the hassle and work to be in compliance? Marj
Thank you for your comment Cow Savvy. I am sorry to hear you're having those kinds of issues with the readers.
Both Agrident and Gallagher should provide software support for their RFID stick readers.
I'll look into this and post an update for you.
