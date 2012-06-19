Sask. Government to Fund Cattle Traceability

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture has announced it will continue and develop an animal identification incentive program for beef cattle producers. The purpose of the traceability program is to continue, further develop, and maintain the integrity of the Canadian Cattle Traceability program already in place.







In further development of Canadian beef traceability, the Ministry of Agriculture will also provide special funding to the Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association to continue testing on cattle tag retention. Tags that are placed on animal’s ear are intended to remain for the life of the animal. Many cattle producers have reported that ear tags do fall out in a short period of time.





One of the main tagging issues that have been raised by the cattle association had been cattle ear tag retention, and the cost of tag replacements. Ear tag retention is not only associated with CCIA approved ear tags; it deals with all basic visual and feedlot tags as well.





The overall effort is to continue the traceability program that is in place by the Canadian Cattle Identification Agency (CCIA) and continue the already successful traceability mandate by Canada, and all its stake holders, typically the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association.





Animal Identification remains a high priority in Canada for health purposes, as well as the ability to compete on the global market place for imported beef and livestock.





Canadian cattle traceability is an ongoing effort, which Canada remains committed to, in terms of education, development, and marketing of Canadian Beef abroad.





Canada and its individual provinces all have incentives of different forms, to help animal identification, from small beef cattle producers, to feedlots, and slaughter houses.





For Saskatchewan cattle producers, you can contact the Saskatchewan Cattlemen’s Association for more information and assistance on traceability incentives. Resources for all cattle and animal identification within Canada are listed below.





