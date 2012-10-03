Allflex A-Tag: One Piece Cattle Tag

Share

October 03, 2012

The new Allflex A-Tag provides a cost effective short term identification solution, which is also designed to be high quality visual tag. The A-TAG is designed to be a one piece ear tag, with a self-piercing design.


Allflex is known worldwide as an innovative manufacturer of high quality animal identification products. As an innovative supplier, Allflex is constantly designing and increasing their animal id products. 

With increasing demand from end users for a complete and easy one-piece ear tag, Allflex has created the new A-Tag. Designed and manufactured with high quality plastic, the Allflex A-Tag provides cattlemen with a fast effective high quality identification product. 

The A-Tag is similar in design and easy of application like the popular Z Tag one piece visual tag

The new A-Tag is available in three sizes for Feedlot, cow, and calf. Like the traditional Allfex visual tags, the A-Tag is available as a blank tag or with custom printing. 

The main advantage of the Allflex A-Tag is its unique one piece design, also with its self-piercing tip and fast application, the A-Tag causes less stress on the animal and faster healing.   

You can access the Allflex A-Tag datasheet here

The new cattle tag is part of the complete portfolio of Allflex animal identification products, that is back by industry knowledge and customer support. 

Copyright (C) 2012 Livestock-ID

Posted by George Luker at 8:57 AM
Labels: , ,

3 comments:

Anonymous,  October 12, 2012 at 12:45 PM  

I've been using the A-Tag for a few months now, great one piece tag, and tag retention is very good too.

Anonymous,  October 25, 2012 at 10:10 PM  

Thanks on your marvelous posting! I quite enjoyed reading it,
you're a great author. I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and definitely will come back someday. I want to encourage you to definitely continue your great job, have a nice day!
Feel free to surf my webpage :: usb barcode scanner software freeware

George Luker October 26, 2012 at 7:33 AM  

Thank you for your comments.

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

About This Blog

Livestock-ID: Animal Identification Resources, is a blog dedicated to helping producers and professionals with the various types of Animal Identification. From RFID wand readers, to cattle management software. Providing tips and how to articles from A to Z.

Livestock ID Newsletter

Livestock ID Newsletter

Subscribe to the Livestock-ID Newsletter

* indicates required
Close

  © Blogger template Content by Livestock-ID, Animal Identification Resources Copyright 2010-2011

Back to TOP  