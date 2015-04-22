A Dog Has it's Day Video
April 22, 2015
With springtime upon us, and the warmer weather finally coming through, we able to actually enjoy going outdoors. It's always nice to go shopping without putting on a pair of ice skates.
Companion Animals are an important part of all our lives, for both young and old. Dogs and cats become a part of the family as we adopt or get a new animal. It is important to remind everyone, that companion animals need to be cared for and loved.
As the old saying goes, but also a known fact. Dog is the only creature on earth, that will love you more than it love's itself.
This video A Dog's Revenge is meant to be humor. The important message though, is that we must remember to be good to our dogs. Don't leave them locked up in a car on a hot day, while you're shopping. The best place for a dog is at home.
Although this video the dog is in an RV (Recreational Vehicle) and the windows are open, so this is not really a case of animal abuse, but a simple reminder for us all. Besides the owner will have a pleasant surprise when they come back. Might be a trip back to Walmart for some cleaning supplies and air fresheners.
Enjoy the video and share it with friends.
