USDA APHIS Investigative and Enforcement Services (IES)

October 14, 2015

Investigative and Enforcement Services’ (IES) staff of roughly 140 employees throughout the country provides investigative, enforcement, and regulatory support services to four APHIS programs—Animal Care (AC), Biotechnology Regulatory Services (BRS), Plant Protection and Quarantine (PPQ), and Veterinary Services (VS).   IES also provides these services for agricultural quarantine inspection (AQI) activities carried out by the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection (CBP).  The Agency enforces the following laws, each of which outlines requirements for compliance and general penalty provisions:


IES’ work is divided between two groups.  Field investigators conduct investigations and produce reports of investigation (ROIs), and headquarters enforcement staff members review completed ROIs for evidentiary sufficiency.  When the information and evidence gathered during an investigation supports a finding of a violation, APHIS may pursue enforcement action against that person or entity.

Enforcement Summaries:
 Source APHIS

