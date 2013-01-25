Animal Identification: Benefits of RFID

Animal identification requires the basics of a visual ID tag and animal management software. Going beyond the basics of visual ID tags, shows management benefits which prove overall cost reduction of animal management.



Using RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) for animal identification, provides more in depth knowledge, easier traceability and reliable information overall.



The following video, is one of a series of videos, dedicated to animal identification. The videos demonstrate firsthand, in the field the benefits of using RFID tags, RFID readers, and animal management software.





Benefits of RFID Tagging.



